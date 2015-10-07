* Renault held board meeting about Nissan alliance - source
* French govt upped stake in Renault in April despite
objections
TOKYO Oct 7 Renault SA and Nissan
Motor Co have entered discussions to reorganise their
capital alliance structure in a bid to water down Paris's
control of the French automaker, the Nikkei business daily
reported on Wednesday.
The paper said a plan being floated was for Renault to lower
its stake in Nissan below 40 percent from the current 43.4
percent - a move that would, under French law, allow the
Japanese partner's stake in Renault to carry voting rights. The
Nikkei did not say where it obtained the information.
Officials at Nissan and Renault were not immediately
available for comment.
A source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday that
Renault was planning to hold a board meeting to discuss its
alliance with Nissan.
The French government in April raised its stake in Renault
to 19.7 percent from 15 percent in a move it said was intended
to boost its voting rights and protect its position as a key
shareholder. Renault and Nissan objected, saying it could damage
the alliance.
The 16-year-old Franco-Japanese alliance has been viewed as
one of the few partnerships that worked in the auto industry.
Since Renault rescued Nissan from bankruptcy in 1999, the
Japanese carmaker has outgrown its parent to account for
two-thirds of their combined 8 million vehicle sales and a
bigger share of profit. Nissan holds 15 percent of Renault but
has no voting rights.
