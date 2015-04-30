PARIS, April 30 Daimler, which has a 3.1 percent stake in Renault, has voiced concerns about the French government's attempts to increase its voting rights in the French carmaker, Renault said on Thursday.

The French government, which recently increased its stake in Renault to just under 20 percent, has introduced a law that automatically grants double voting rights to long term-shareholders unless investors vote by a two-thirds majority to retain a one share, one vote arrangement.

However, Renault has warned that the French government's increased influence could upset its alliance with Japanese carmaker Nissan.

Renault owns 43.4 percent of Nissan. The Japanese firm in turn holds 15 percent of Renault, but does not have any voting rights associated with its stake because it is deemed to be under its alliance partner's control, a sore point in Tokyo.

Later on Thursday, Renault shareholders will vote on a proposal from the company to opt out of the new French law.

In a statement before the vote, Renault said Daimler and some other shareholders had also "conveyed their disapproval of diverging from the one share, one vote principle."

But it also said that the French state's recently increased stake greatly reduced the probability of the government's plans being voted down.

Since Renault rescued Nissan from bankruptcy in 1999, the Japanese carmaker has outgrown its parent to account for two-thirds of their combined 8 million vehicle sales and a bigger share of profit.

Renault CEO Carlos Ghosn is trying to deepen ties between the partners, sparking some unease in Paris given that three in four of his alliance-wide operational chiefs are Nissan executives. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Writing by Mark Potter. Editing by Jane Merriman)