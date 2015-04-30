PARIS, April 30 Daimler, which has a
3.1 percent stake in Renault, has voiced concerns
about the French government's attempts to increase its voting
rights in the French carmaker, Renault said on Thursday.
The French government, which recently increased its stake in
Renault to just under 20 percent, has introduced a law that
automatically grants double voting rights to long
term-shareholders unless investors vote by a two-thirds majority
to retain a one share, one vote arrangement.
However, Renault has warned that the French government's
increased influence could upset its alliance with Japanese
carmaker Nissan.
Renault owns 43.4 percent of Nissan. The Japanese firm in
turn holds 15 percent of Renault, but does not have any voting
rights associated with its stake because it is deemed to be
under its alliance partner's control, a sore point in Tokyo.
Later on Thursday, Renault shareholders will vote on a
proposal from the company to opt out of the new French law.
In a statement before the vote, Renault said Daimler and
some other shareholders had also "conveyed their disapproval of
diverging from the one share, one vote principle."
But it also said that the French state's recently increased
stake greatly reduced the probability of the government's plans
being voted down.
Since Renault rescued Nissan from bankruptcy in 1999, the
Japanese carmaker has outgrown its parent to account for
two-thirds of their combined 8 million vehicle sales and a
bigger share of profit.
Renault CEO Carlos Ghosn is trying to deepen ties between
the partners, sparking some unease in Paris given that three in
four of his alliance-wide operational chiefs are Nissan
executives.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Writing by Mark Potter. Editing
by Jane Merriman)