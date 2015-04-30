(Adds result of vote)
PARIS, April 30 The French government will
increase its influence at Renault after shareholders
failed to block a change in voting rights which the carmaker has
said could damage its alliance with Japan's Nissan.
At an investors' meeting on Thursday, 60.5 percent of voting
Renault shareholders supported a motion that would have
prevented the French state from increasing its say.
However, that was short of the two-thirds majority required
to stop the government from taking advantage of a new law that
doubles voting rights for long-term investors.
Prior to the vote, the government had increased its stake in
Renault to almost 20 percent, boosting its chances of prevailing
in the decision.
It has said it wants to safeguard French interests at
Renault, which is deepening its ties with Nissan. However,
Renault has warned that the government's move could damage the
alliance.
Renault owns 43.4 percent of Nissan. Nissan in turn holds 15
percent of Renault, but does not have any voting rights
associated with its stake because it is deemed to be under its
alliance partner's control - already a sore point in Tokyo.
Since Renault rescued Nissan from bankruptcy in 1999, the
Japanese carmaker has outgrown its parent to account for
two-thirds of their combined 8 million vehicle sales and a
bigger share of profit.
Renault CEO Carlos Ghosn has sparked some unease in Paris,
as three of his four alliance-wide operational chiefs are Nissan
executives.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Writing by Mark Potter; Editing
by Jane Merriman and David Stamp)