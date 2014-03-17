* Renault-Nissan creates alliance management committee
* Nissan executives to head engineering, production
* Former Nissan exec to be Renault China chief -source
(Adds further comments by CEO and analysts)
By Yoko Kubota and Laurence Frost
TOKYO/PARIS, March 17 Carmakers Renault SA
and Nissan Motor Co announced moves on Monday
to combine key operations under a new team of managers, the
boldest step yet taken in their 15 year-old alliance.
Carlos Ghosn, who heads both car makers as chief executive,
said it had taken this long for the corporate mindsets to evolve
to allow a "peaceful and consensual" integration, but added that
the car brands would remain separate and a full merger would be
problematic.
"I am trying to create the minimum change for the maximum
performance," Ghosn told Reuters in a telephone interview.
The world's fourth-biggest car grouping by sales has already
been jointly purchasing some components and developing common
vehicle architectures to cut costs, but it must boost economies
of scale to compete with giants like Volkswagen AG.
Under the latest move which formalises plans sketched out in
January the two companies will combine operations in four areas
- manufacturing and logistics, research and development,
purchasing, and human resources - as part of an effort to save
at least 4.3 billion euros ($6 billion) by 2016.
Ghosn named new executive vice presidents to run each of the
four combined operations, which will be launched in April.
A cascade of lower-level appointments is expected to follow,
people with knowledge of the matter said, including the move of
a former Nissan executive to head Renault's China operations.
Nissan is already a strong player in China, the world's
biggest auto market and accounting for about one-quarter of
Nissan's sales, while Renault's Chinese sales are negligible and
it will not begin domestic production with joint venture partner
Dongfeng Motor Group until 2016.
TESTING COURTSHIP
While many carmakers have pursued partnerships to boost
scale and share the burden of R&D costs, the Renault-Nissan
alliance is a rare case of an equity partnership led by a single
CEO that has proved successful over the long term.
Renault holds a 43.4 percent stake in Nissan, having rescued
the Japanese firm from near-bankruptcy in 1999. Nissan, which
now holds 15 percent of Renault, has since boosted its sales and
profit sharply while its French partner has struggled, and it
now sells twice as many vehicles as Renault.
Compared with faster-moving rival combinations such as the
Fiat-Chrysler merger, analysts and industry sources
say, Renault and Nissan have missed major savings opportunities
over the years as they worked separately on development projects
such as electric cars and light commercial vehicles.
The latest steps in the alliance will test whether their
long courtship has made integration any easier.
"Renault and Nissan are like a married couple after 15
years," said Takaki Nakanishi, an autos industry analyst at
Nakanishi Research Institute.
"They are each doing their own thing inside the house but
they cannot survive if they separate."
He added that these integration steps are necessary but are
likely to be more difficult and take longer to implement than
joint development of vehicle architectures.
Under the new plan, Japanese executives from Nissan take the
core new engineering and manufacturing leadership roles.
Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi, current head of platforms and parts,
will hold overall responsibility for research and development in
engines and vehicles including future electric cars.
Industrial strategy, production and supply chain management
will be headed by Shohei Kimura, while former Renault executives
Christian Vandenhende and Marie-Francoise Damesin lead combined
purchasing and human resources.
Investors will view the new measures positively,
London-based Barclays analyst Kristina Church said. "Especially
as we're finally starting to see the (savings) numbers drop down
to the bottom line," she said.
Renault's shares were 0.5 percent higher at 65.52 euros at
1240 GMT. Nissan closed down 0.4 percent at 850 yen prior to the
announcement, in line with the main Nikkei index.
($1=0.7181 euros)
(Additional reporting by Gilles Guillaume in Paris and Norihiko
Shirouzu in Beijing; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Greg Mahlich)