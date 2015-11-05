(Adds details, background)
By Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume
PARIS Nov 5 Renault's independent
board directors on Thursday defended their support for Chief
Executive Carlos Ghosn in his standoff with the French
government over the future of the carmaker and its alliance with
Nissan.
In a rare group statement, the 10 independents stepped up
their criticism of the government's April move to raise its
Renault stake, block Ghosn's opt-out from a new law doubling
voting rights and thereby increase the state's clout at Renault.
The manoeuvre has led to an escalating power struggle
between Ghosn and Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron.
The independents, including Cherie Blair, wife of former
British prime minister Tony Blair, said the board had backed the
failed opt-out "because it deemed that this was the means to
protect the balance in the Renault-Nissan Alliance".
The 16-year-old alliance is held together by its crossed
shareholdings. Renault owns a 43.4 percent controlling stake in
Nissan, which in turn holds a non-voting 15 percent of its
smaller French parent.
Macron raised the state's Renault holding from 15 to 19.7
percent to block Ghosn's "one share, one vote" resolution. The
government has pledged to cut the stake back to 15 percent but
will still command 28 percent of voting rights when the
so-called Florange law enters force at the end of March,
doubling the weight of longer-term shareholders.
Nissan has voiced concern over the power grab and in
September drew up confidential proposals to exit Renault control
by acquiring a bigger stake in its French parent, Reuters
reported last week.
The directors' statement also offers an implicit defence
against government charges that they had voted against Renault's
interest in breach of their duties, by approving countermeasures
to hand more power to Nissan within the alliance.
Government officials have contested a resolution approved in
April that authorises action to restore Nissan's voting rights
in Renault, sources have told Reuters. Such a move would require
Renault to cut its Nissan stake.
The independent directors, who also include Danone Chairman
Franck Riboud and his Total counterpart Thierry Desmarest, said
in their Thursday statement that the alliance with Nissan was
"essential for the continuity of Renault".
Renault's 20-member board is meeting in emergency session on
Friday to consider its next move in its unprecedented struggle
with the French state.
(Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan and Mark
Potter)