PARIS Nov 6 An emergency Renault
board meeting failed on Friday to resolve an escalating power
struggle with the French state over the carmaker's alliance with
Nissan but agreed to back further talks to try to
resolve the standoff, sources said.
Renault called the extraordinary board meeting amid an
increasingly open conflict between Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn
and Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron, triggered by the
government's surprise move in April to raise its Renault stake
and secure double voting rights.
A Renault spokeswoman declined to comment on the meeting or
its outcome.
