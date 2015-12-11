PARIS Dec 11 Renault and Nissan reached draft agreements to end an eight-month governance dispute with France, Renault's biggest shareholder, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday as the carmaker's board met near Paris.

The two draft accords, which have yet to be approved, would cap France's vote on non-strategic shareholder resolutions and offer other guarantees to alliance partner Nissan against interference by Paris or Renault, the Japanese carmaker's 43.4 percent shareholder, one of the sources said.

Nissan would also have the right to increase its current 15 percent non-voting Renault stake to 25 percent if the undertakings were breached, he said. Renault-Nissan did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume; editing by Jason Neely)