* Nissan outlines new proposals in French standoff - sources
* Nissan seeks deal blocking Renault management control -
sources
* Renault to hold critical board meeting on Dec. 11
(Adds comments, details, background)
By Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume
PARIS, Dec 2 Japanese carmaker Nissan
has set out new proposals to end parent Renault's
control and block French government interference in their
alliance, two sources said on Wednesday.
The revised demands aim to defuse a governance row that
erupted in April when French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron
raised the government's stake in Renault to 19.7 percent from 15
percent to secure double voting rights.
In a document outlining its position, Nissan is seeking
limits to state voting rights in Renault as well as written
guarantees against intervention in its operations by the French
carmaker, which owns 43.4 percent of Nissan, the sources
familiar with the matter said, confirming a report in Le Figaro.
Under the new proposals, any breach of the undertakings
would free Nissan to buy shares in Renault and cancel their
alliance agreement.
The Renault-Nissan alliance and the French government
declined to comment.
The standoff between Macron and Carlos Ghosn, chief
executive of both carmakers, is set to come to a head on Dec. 11
when Renault's board is due to decide on a response to the
French government power grab.
Nissan and French officials have been negotiating for two
months to resolve the dispute.
In confidential proposals revealed by Reuters, Nissan had
threatened steps to end Renault control by raising its own stake
in the French carmaker to at least 25 percent and activating
voting rights. Nissan currently owns a non-voting 15 percent
stake in Renault.
NEUTRALISE CONTROL
France offered last month to limit the exercise of its
voting rights in Renault, sources told Reuters. Under a new
French law, the state's voting power is set to rise to 28
percent from 18 percent - an effective blocking minority - even
after its equity stake is cut back to 15 percent.
Both sides are "working on a compromise", a source close to
the negotiations said on Wednesday, adding that Nissan's demands
"seem to move closer to what the government had proposed".
The conflict reflects the gap between Renault-Nissan's
formal structure - in which Renault enjoys complete control -
and the reality of alliance operations and management. Since its
1999 rescue by Renault, Nissan has far outgrown its French
parent and leads the way in engineering and other areas.
Nissan's proposal, drawn up at a board meeting on Monday,
softens earlier demands for voting rights in Renault and changes
to the cross shareholdings, the sources said.
Instead, Nissan is seeking to neutralise Renault's control
of the Japanese carmaker through written undertakings. Their
2002 alliance agreement grants Renault the right to name
Nissan's top three executives, among other prerogatives.
Nissan wants signed commitments that Renault will not
intervene in its governance or operations, according to Le
Figaro - curtailing the French company's influence.
While Renault's legal control of Nissan has been left
dormant under Ghosn's joint management, the voting rights
dispute reflects Japanese concern that a Paris-backed successor
could one day exercise the French carmaker's full rights to
impose decisions.
"We need governance put in place to prevent this happening
again in the future and distracting everyone," a source close to
Nissan told Reuters. "What the French intervention has revealed
is that the current alliance structure is inadequate."
(Additional reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing; Editing
by James Regan and David Clarke)