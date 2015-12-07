* Renault prepares to shield Nissan from Paris - sources
* Little progress in talks with government - sources
* Renault warned against ceding control of Nissan
By Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume
PARIS, Dec 6 Renault is drawing up
proposals to relinquish some power over its partner Nissan
, sources said, and is shoring up support ahead of a
likely boardroom clash with the French government.
Renault remains on collision course with its biggest
shareholder in a dispute running since April, when French
Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron raised the government's stake
in the carmaker to boost its corporate clout.
Since its 1999 rescue by Renault, Nissan has outgrown its
French partner and under the combined leadership of Chief
Executive Carlos Ghosn, the Renault-Nissan alliance has become
the world's fourth biggest carmaker by sales.
Nissan now leads in a number of areas such as engineering
projects and Renault is pursuing closer integration with its
Japanese partner, in which it holds a 43.3 percent controlling
stake.
The French state wants to safeguard its strategic interests,
which include preserving jobs at home, and raised its stake in
Renault April to ensure it would get double voting rights as a
long-term shareholder under French law.
The carmaking alliance wants to shield Nissan from possible
increased French influence in the future and it has been at
loggerheads with the government, which has two representatives
on Renault's board.
With board-level negotiations making little headway, Renault
is preparing to make good on threats to weaken its grip on
Nissan, people with knowledge of the matter said.
"There's nothing that comes close to an agreement," a source
close to the alliance said. "It's as if the government wants to
find out whether it's a bluff."
Macron has warned Ghosn against making any moves to loosen
Renault's control of Nissan, or its leadership of the alliance.
"Any unravelling or weakening of the links between the two
companies cannot be a solution," he said in a newspaper
interview published on Sunday.
Renault-Nissan declined to comment.
STIFF RESISTANCE
Macron spent 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) of public
money to raise France's stake in Renault to 19.7 percent to
block a Ghosn proposal for the company to opt-out of the law
giving long-term shareholders double voting rights.
Even after the government's holding is pared back to 15
percent as planned, France will command a blocking minority when
the Florange law takes effect at the end of March next year.
The minister on Sunday reiterated a compromise offer, first
reported by Reuters, to limit the exercise of its additional
voting rights to strategic questions.
But Renault's proposal is likely to go much further, sources
said, neutralising its control in Nissan with a binding pledge
not to interfere in management - as demanded by the Japanese
carmaker on Nov. 30 - along with restrictions on government
votes.
As a safeguard, Nissan wants to be authorised to increase
its 15 percent stake in Renault if the promise is broken. If the
holding reaches 25 percent, Renault could in turn lose the votes
on its Nissan shares under Japanese law.
In a sign that Macron may have given some ground, French
officials privately acknowledge that any last-minute compromise
would likely require a Renault-Nissan deal adjusting the
relationship defined in a 2002 alliance master agreement.
But any steps to end Renault control in Nissan will meet
stiff resistance, according to people familiar with government
thinking.
"That's not going to cut any ice," said one. "With all the
fuss they've made, Renault-Nissan have mainly succeeded in
putting the state at the very centre of their alliance."
Besides Ghosn, the 19-member Renault board consists of 10
independent directors, who have so far backed the CEO, four
workers' representatives, two Nissan appointees and two French
government officials.
Macron has demanded that Ghosn and both Nissan appointees
abstain from voting to avoid conflicts of interest, sources say.
The independents, including Danone Chairman Franck Riboud
and Total's Thierry Desmarest, have also been criticised by
French officials for betraying Renault - a charge they rebuffed
in an unusual group statement last month.
($1 = 0.9187 euros)
(Editing by David Clarke)