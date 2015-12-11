* Renault-Nissan deal ends power struggle with France
By Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume
PARIS, Dec 11 The Renault-Nissan alliance drew a
line under an eight-month power struggle with the French
government on Friday, with a compromise deal balancing increased
state influence at Renault with weakened control over its
Japanese affiliate.
The agreement, offering Nissan guarantees against
future interference by parent Renault or its own
biggest shareholder, the French state, came as a relief to
Renault staff while disappointing some investors who had hoped
for bigger changes to the 16-year-old carmaking alliance.
Tension had been building since April, when Economy Minister
Emmanuel Macron temporarily raised France's Renault stake to
secure a permanent increase in its voting rights - and enough
clout to veto strategic decisions or tie-ups that might one day
endanger domestic jobs or other national interests.
That move raised hackles at Nissan, 43.4 percent-owned by
Renault, and infuriated alliance Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn,
who has headed both carmakers for the last decade.
Renault shares fell on Friday after its board approved two
new contracts to cap the French state's increased weight in
non-strategic shareholder votes and effectively abandon
Renault's right to control Nissan strategy.
"We've certainly lost a bit, but Nissan has accepted that
France has increased voting rights on important strategic
questions," one Renault manager said.
Nissan had threatened to exit the carmakers' 2002 alliance
agreement unless a deal was reached by Friday, a move that would
immediately free it to raise its 15 percent Renault stake. An
increase to 25 percent would cancel Renault's voting rights in
Nissan under Japanese law, effectively ending French control.
Instead, the deal allows Nissan to lift its Renault holding
to 25 percent - or beyond - only in the event of interference by
Renault or by Paris that breaches the new undertakings.
The small shift in the balance of power reflects economic
realities on the ground. Since its 1999 rescue by Renault,
Nissan has outgrown its French parent and now leads the way in
engineering and other key areas, within an alliance now ranked
as the world's fourth-largest carmaker by combined sales.
But the changes disappointed investors who had hoped that
Ghosn, 61, might use the crisis to carry out deeper alliance
reforms or even a full merger - unlocking some of the $20
billion market value of Renault's large Nissan stake.
"It seems a very ugly solution and I can't imagine the
market will like it," said a London-based special situations
investor at a $40 billion fund that had bet on bigger moves
before trimming its position as the weaker compromise loomed.
"They're really just kicking the can down the road," he
said.
Renault shares sagged after an initial Reuters report on the
draft compromise, eventually closing 5.3 percent lower after the
deal was announced.
The conflict burst into public view after Macron deployed
1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) of public money to raise
France's Renault stake to 19.7 percent and block Ghosn's
proposal to opt out of a new law giving long-term shareholders
double voting rights.
Even after its holding is pared back to 15 percent, France
will command 28 percent of votes when the Florange law takes
effect at the end of March, enough to veto strategic decisions.
Ghosn sparred with Martin Vial, Macron's top official in
charge of state holdings, for much of Friday's five-hour board
session, sources said afterwards.
Agreement to cap the government's voting rights at their
previous 17.9 percent level - for ordinary, non-strategic
resolutions - came only after Ghosn called a break to speak to
the minister by phone.
Under a face-saving formula yet to be finalised, the limit
will rise to 20 percent at unusually well-attended shareholder
meetings. It would be lifted entirely if Renault or Nissan were
to violate the pact with France or modify their own alliance
agreement without government approval.
Nissan, which had called for drastic changes to the
alliance's crossed shareholdings in a confidential September
proposal revealed by Reuters, gave up many of those demands in
the compromise deal.
Instead, for the first time, it received written assurances
that Renault will never attempt to control the Nissan board or
propose resolutions to its shareholder meeting without its
approval - a substantial concession depriving its main
shareholder of some fundamental prerogatives.
"I believe the alliance emerges stronger from this debate,"
Ghosn told reporters on a conference call afterwards. But
analysts weren't so sure.
Dominic O'Brien of Exane BNP Paribas called the outcome a
"missed opportunity" for Ghosn to lay the groundwork for a full
Renault-Nissan merger - the widely expected end result of the
companies' ever-closer operational cooperation.
"It's a big disappointment," O'Brien said. "This was a
chance to set things up so that if the industrial merger goes
according to plan, the financial one becomes a no-brainer."
