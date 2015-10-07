TOKYO Oct 7 Renault SA and Nissan
Motor Co have entered discussions to reorganise their
capital alliance structure in a bid to water down Paris's
control of the French automaker, the Nikkei business daily
reported on Wednesday.
The paper said a plan being floated was for Renault to lower
its stake in Nissan below 40 percent from the current 43.4
percent - a move that would, under French law, allow the
Japanese partner's stake in Renault to carry voting rights. The
Nikkei did not say where it obtained the information.
A source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday that
Renault was planning to hold a board meeting to discuss its
alliance with Nissan.
