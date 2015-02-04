BRIEF-Dapai International says group is expected to record net losses in Q1
* Group is expected to record net losses after tax for financial performance for Q1 of financial period ended 31 March 2017
Feb 4 Renault-Nissan Alliance :
* Says sales rise 2.5 percent to a record 8,470,610 vehicles in 2014 amid rising sales in the United States and Western Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Group is expected to record net losses after tax for financial performance for Q1 of financial period ended 31 March 2017
* SAYS CEO JENNY SVENSSON AND NIKLAS GUSTAFSSON HAVE THROUGH THEIR OWN COMPANIES SOLD 3% OF THEIR HOLDINGS IN SJÖSTRAND COFFEE INT AB TO MEMBERS OF THE BOARD AND FURTHER STAKEHOLDERS IN THE COMPANY