BRIEF-Shandong Oriental Ocean Sci-tech sees H1 FY 2017 net profit up 0 pct to 30 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 52.3 million yuan to 68.0 million yuan
(Company corrects sales total to 8,264,821 vehicles from 8,266,098 in second paragraph)
PARIS Feb 7 French automaker Renault and Japanese affiliate Nissan said combined vehicle sales rose 2.1 percent last year to a new record for their 15-year-old carmaking alliance.
The global deliveries total, which includes Russian subsidiary AvtoVAZ, came to 8.26 million vehicles in 2013, the Renault-Nissan alliance said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 52.3 million yuan to 68.0 million yuan
* Says it plans to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment