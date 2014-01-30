(Adds new Micra target for French plant in paragraph 9)
PARIS Jan 30 Renault and alliance
partner Nissan raised their joint savings goal on
Thursday, vowing to deepen cooperation in vehicle development
and production as the race for global scale intensifies among
carmakers.
Alliance cooperation will cut costs by at least 4.3 billion
euros ($5.8 billion) in 2016, the companies said - an
improvement on the 4 billion euro target announced in 2012, when
savings amounted to 2.7 billion.
Renault and its 43.4 percent-owned Japanese affiliate are
"focused on improving operational performance", they said in a
statement, as Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn presented the new
goals at a two-day internal meeting in Amsterdam.
Ghosn also appointed executives to lead efforts to converge
manufacturing, research and development and human resources.
Squeezed by the rising costs of emissions regulation at home
and tougher competition in emerging markets, where demand is
slowing, carmakers are scrambling for economies of scale through
mergers, alliances and ad-hoc production deals.
Almost 15 years into their alliance, Renault and Nissan are
working steadily to pool more parts, technology and production
lines globally.
"The market has been waiting 14 years for notable synergies
to materialize," Laura Lembke, a London-based Morgan Stanley
analyst, said in a recent note to investors.
"We think the alliance is finally entering the harvesting
phase."
Renault's Flins plant, near Paris, will start assembling the
Nissan Micra subcompact for Europe in 2016, and a Renault
spokesman said on Thursday it planned to raise the annual
production target to as many as 132,000 from 82,000. Nissan's
board was due to take a decision on the increase next month.
Renault-Nissan lags the likes of Volkswagen,
Hyundai-Kia and Toyota on platform scale -
the number of vehicles assembled from a common architecture.
Production began late last year from the alliance's first
jointly developed mid-size car platform.
A six-year market slump in Europe has helped to persuade
managers at both carmakers to embrace deeper integration.
"Now, when you explain to them that every euro we spend on
duplication is a euro VW saves, they get it," a source in the
alliance said.
FASTER INTEGRATION?
Alliance bosses say there are still no plans to upgrade the
crossed shareholdings between Renault and Nissan with a full
merger or any other adjustment to the current structure - which
frustrates some investors because the French carmaker's share
price fails to reflect the value of its Nissan stake.
The Renault-Nissan boss has said integration cannot move
faster without the kind of friction that has undone previous
industry pairings, including Daimler's ill-fated
merger with Chrysler.
Another obstacle is the French government, whose 15 percent
stake in Renault is fractionally bigger than Nissan's.
But Ghosn's presentation to 250 alliance executives comes a
day after Fiat boss Sergio Marchionne unveiled a bolder plan to
merge the Italian company with Chrysler following a successful
buy-out deal with its minority shareholder.
"The race has started," Marchionne told Reuters after
announcing the deal to take full control of the U.S. carmaker
earlier this month. "The heat is now on everybody else to try to
join the bandwagon."
Renault and Nissan will "study increased convergence" in
several areas, the alliance said on Thursday, under the project
leaders, who may end up heading the new joint operations.
Alliance platforms chief Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi will lead the
research and development convergence team. Nissan production
boss Shouhei Kimura will do the same for manufacturing, while
Renault's Marie-Francoise Damesin draws up plans to pool human
resources functions.
Besides their new mid-size vehicle architecture, Renault and
Nissan have stepped up cooperation in low-cost vehicles.
A range of no-frills cars is already in joint development in
India, spawning models for Renault and Nissan's Datsun brand.
The carmakers are also taking joint control of Russia's AvtoVAZ
this year and producing their own vehicles at its Togliatti
plant, based on Renault's Logan sedan.
($1 = 0.7373 euros)
