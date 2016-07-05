PARIS/TOKYO, July 5 Renault's carmaking alliance with Nissan achieved record savings of 4.3 billion euros ($4.8 billion) last year, a senior executive said, but their growth is set to slow.

In comments embargoed for release on Tuesday, Renault-Nissan Senior Vice President Arnaud Deboeuf also told reporters it was too early to assess the effects of Britain's vote to leave the EU on Nissan's operations in the country.

"For sure it will have an impact," Deboeuf said. "But it's very difficult to say today what that impact will be."

Since its creation in 1999, when Renault took a controlling stake in Nissan, the Franco-Japanese alliance has combined some vehicle architectures, manufacturing assets and corporate functions, at a pace that has frustrated some investors.

Prodded by analysts early last year to set a more ambitious savings goal for 2016 than the 4.3 billion euros announced, Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, who heads both carmakers, said: "Obviously 4.3 billion euros is a conservative number. I think a reasonable target would be 5 billion euros."

But following a protracted governance dispute last year with the French government, Renault's biggest shareholder, tentative internal plans to announce major new areas of operational convergence early in 2016 did not materialise.

Deboeuf, who leads the convergence, did not repeat the 5 billion-euro objective for 2016, warning instead that savings may decline with manufacturing cycles before resuming their growth to a promised 5.5 billion euros in 2018.

"There might be some years when we are down because the way you calculate is very linked to the product plan," he said.

The 2018 target amounts to average growth of 8.6 percent over three years, compared with recorded gains of 13 percent last year and 31 percent in 2014. Last year's figure effectively met the "conservative" 2016 goal early.

Deboeuf said projected savings did not include Nissan's acquisition of Mitsubishi Motors, which is yet to close, or the repercussions of Britain's European Union exit vote for operations such as Nissan's plant in Sunderland, northeast England.

Depending on the terms negotiated, 'Brexit' could result in new trade tariffs that would hurt the competitiveness of the plant's vehicle exports to the EU and beyond.

"Concerning Brexit, we are a little worried because of the uncertainty caused by the waiting and the consequences of the new status of the United Kingdom and the European Union," Chief Executive Ghosn said in a statement on Monday. ($1=0.8980 euros) (Additional reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Greg Mahlich)