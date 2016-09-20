PARIS, Sept 20 The Renault-Nissan Alliance said
on Tuesday it had acquired the French software development
company Sylpheo as part of a plan to boost expansion of its
connected vehicle services.
Renault-Nissan plans to launch more than 10 vehicles with
autonomous drive technology by 2020.
"Sylpheo's team of 40 engineers and consultants will bring
software development and cloud engineering expertise to the
organization," said Ogi Redzic, Renault-Nissan's senior vice
president of connected vehicles and mobility Services.
Renault-Nissan also said it had launched a recruitment
campaign to hire 300 technology experts in the field.
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by Richard Lough)