PARIS, March 4 The Renault-Nissan carmaking
alliance expects to generate 5.5 billion euros ($6 billion) of
synergies in 2018 by integrating more divisions and sharing
resources better within the partnership, the companies said on
Friday.
"The auto industry is rapidly evolving, requiring Renault
and Nissan to leverage the alliance as a pragmatic business
tool," Renault-Nissan CEO and Chairman Carlos Ghosn said in a
statement.
"The road ahead is one of more convergence, working more
closely together," he said.
Increased convergence between the French carmaker and its
43.4 percent-owned Japanese partner generated more than 4
billion euros in synergies in 2015. The two companies expect to
start implementing the cost-saving plan on April 1.
Since its 1999 rescue by Renault, Nissan has outgrown its
French parent and now leads the way in engineering and other key
areas, within an alliance now ranked as the world's
fourth-largest carmaker by combined sales.
The alliance drew a line under an eight-month power struggle
with the French government in December, with a compromise deal
balancing increased state influence at Renault with weakened
control over its Japanese affiliate.
($1 = 0.9107 euros)
(Reporting by Michel Rose and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by
Andrew Callus and Adrian Croft)