PARIS May 3 France will maintain pressure on
Renault to rein in Carlos Ghosn's pay, Economy Minister Emmanuel
Macron said on Tuesday, after shareholders voted against the
chief executive's 7.2 million euro ($8.3 million) payout for
2015.
In comments to lawmakers, Macron railed against what he
called Renault's "dysfunctional governance", after shareholders
rejected Ghosn's pay package on Friday -- only to be immediately
overruled by the carmaker's board.
The government may consider firmer steps to limit executive
pay levels deemed excessive unless companies such as Renault
show greater moderation, the minister added.
After the consultative vote at Renault, in which the state
wielded more than 18 percent of voting rights as the carmaker's
biggest shareholder, the board voted again to maintain last
year's CEO payout, while pledging to review its pay structure
for 2016 and beyond.
The government's two board representatives had consistently
opposed Ghosn's compensation proposal, Macron said on Tuesday.
"What we are very clearly demanding is that Mr Ghosn live up
to his responsibilities with regard to his compensation for
2016," he said.
The government will seek a further Renault board meeting to
"draw the necessary conclusions", Macron said. "Failing which we
would be compelled to legislate."
Renault had no comment on Macron's comments when contacted
by Reuters.
Ghosn's total 2015 payout included 1.23 million euros in
fixed salary, 1.78 million in variable pay and a further 4.18
million in deferred bonuses and stock That was in addition to
his second salary as CEO of 43.4 percent-owned affiliate Nissan
, which last year amounted to 8 million euros.
Across the Channel in Britain, shareholders have staged a
series of protest votes over what they regard as excessive pay
for executives.
($1 = 0.8661 euros)
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Keith Weir)