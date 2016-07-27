PARIS, July 27 Renault on Wednesday said it had cut the bonus of Chief Executive and Chairman Carlos Ghosn by 20 percent to an amount equal to 120 percent of his annual remuneration.

However, the company added that Ghosn's bonus could reach a maximum amount equal to 180 percent of his salary in the event Renault outperformed.

Ghosn also told the board he would give 1 million euros ($1.10 million)from his bonus to Renault's foundation.

($1 = 0.9097 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt, editing by Richard Lough)