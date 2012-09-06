PARIS, Sept 6 Pope Benedict will be able to
limit his impact on the environment as he travels around his
summer residence at Castel Gandolfo thanks to a new custom-made
electric vehicle donated by French car maker Renault.
The white-coloured vehicle has the Papal coat of arms on its
doors, Renault said on Thursday. Based on the Kangoo Maxi van,
it has a 44 kilowatt electric motor and lithium-ion battery, and
can travel 170 kilometres without recharging.
"It is an ecological, sustainable-development version of the
Popemobile," Renault said.
Renault also presented a second electric vehicle for use by
the Vatican Corps of Gendarmerie for the pope's security,
similar to the first but with blue livery and a white and yellow
stripe along each side.
The vehicles, which were handed over to the pope by Renault
head Carlos Ghosn, were developed with French coach builder
Gruau, Renault said.
The public is used to seeing the pope travelling in a white
Popemobile, based on the Mercedes-Benz M-Class with bulletproof
windows.
(Reporting by James Regan; editing by James Jukwey)