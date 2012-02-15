FRANKFURT Feb 15 France's two carmakers
Renault and Peugeot Citroen will find it
very difficult to move upmarket where there is greater pricing
power and higher margins, said the chief executive of French
supplier Faurecia.
When asked by German daily Handelsblatt how France could
strengthen its carmakers, Yann Delabriere replied: "It takes a
long time before one is recognised as a premium carmaker.
"Things are possible in Germany that are not in France. In
Karlsruhe, for example, we cooperate very well with the
Fraunhofer Institute -- unfortunately France doesn't have
anything of the kind."
The Fraunhofer Institute, which participated in the
development of the MP3 audio format, is a publicly and privately
financed institutions that undertakes research with the aim of
turning it into practical applications.
Delabriere said he expects European car production to
decline by 4-6 percent in 2012 even if northern Europe manages
to eke out some growth.
By comparison, he expects auto production to grow by 6
percent in North America and by 7-9 percent in China this year.
Faurecia, which is majority owned by Peugeot, posted revenue
of 16.2 billion euros ($21 billion) and generated an operating
margin of 4.0 percent last year.
($1 = 0.7616 euros)
