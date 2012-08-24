PARIS Aug 24 The head of ad group Publicis
said on Friday he unwittingly passed on information
that may have led to the wrongful dismissal of a Renault
executive at the centre of a scandal over botched
internal corruption investigations by the automaker.
Publicis's chief executive Maurice Levy said in an e-mailed
statement he had passed on a tip to Renault that included "no
indication of a surname", confirming a report in French daily
Liberation on Friday.
Renault boss Carlos Ghosn was forced into an embarrassing
climbdown last year and his second-in-command resigned after it
emerged that four executives had been fired over false
allegations that they had taken bribes and sold company secrets.
The automaker had no comment on the latest developments in
the affair or Levy's role in it, a spokeswoman said on Friday.
Two members of Renault's internal security department have
been charged with fraud in an ongoing police investigation and
the four executives have been cleared of any wrongdoing.
The first executive to be dismissed, Philippe Clogenson,
later accepted a reinstatement offer and returned to work.
One of the security officers told police it was the Publicis
CEO who informed Renault that a man called Philippe in its
marketing department had been bribed by a contractor, according
to the report in Liberation.
"A piece of information came my way with no indication of a
surname," Levy said in the statement sent by his office, without
identifying the source of the tip. "I simply passed it on to
Renault."
Levy added: "I never denigrated Mr Clogenson or anybody
else. I didn't have his surname and didn't try to get it. It was
Renault's internal team that looked for and established the
surname."
