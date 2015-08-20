* Growing competiton, slow pace of new products prompted
* Nissan still on track for 5 pct share in India by
By Aditi Shah
NEW DELHI, Aug 20 Franco-Japanese carmaking
alliance Renault-Nissan plans to cut several
hundred jobs in India and reduce production at its plant near
Chennai, in the country's south, a top executive told Reuters
late on Thursday.
The move is in reaction to slowing sales caused by the slow
pace of new product launches and growing competition from rivals
like Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Hyundai Motor Co
.
"Domestic sales are going through ups and downs ... Today we
are in a situation where we need to adapt slightly the workforce
for our plant," said Guillaume Sicard, president, Nissan India.
Sicard said a few hundred jobs would be lost but did not
commit to a specific number.
The alliance employs 8,000 people at its plant in Chennai,
which includes 1,200 temporary workers, some of whom will be
laid off, he said.
"In a few months, I hope it will be back up," he said,
adding that Nissan would still meet its target of having a 5
percent share of the passenger vehicle market in India by 2020.
New product launches are driving a slow revival in car sales
in India, ending years of sluggish growth. But consumers are
still holding back from big purchases as they wait for a more
robust economic recovery.
Passenger car sales in India rose 5 percent in the year to
end-March but global carmakers such as General Motors,
Volkswagen AG and Ford Motor Co reported a
double-digit decline, industry data showed.
The move by Renault and Nissan follows that by U.S. carmaker
GM, that in July said it would stop production at one of its two
plants in India following sluggish sales.
The alliance is also facing competition from recent launches
by market leader Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai in the sport-utility
vehicle (SUV) segment - the main driver of sales for Renault and
Nissan in India.
"This is why the rest of the market is taking a small hit,"
said Sicard, who hopes to recover some lost ground when Renault
and Nissan launch new small cars next year.
Renault-Nissan's plant in Chennai can manufacture 400,000
vehicles a year and is operating at 70 percent capacity. It has
two production lines which can produce up to 40 cars an hour.
One line will continue full production whereas output on the
second line will be scaled back by "a few units per hour",
Sicard said. The reduction in output on the second line will be
less than 25 percent, he said.
Nissan's domestic sales rose 25 percent to more than 47,000
in the year to end-March from a year ago, giving it less than 2
percent share of the passenger vehicles market, but the growth
was mainly driven by its Datsun-branded cars.
Renault's sales over the period fell 24 percent to 43,384
vehicles while its market share fell below 2 percent, data from
the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed.
In comparison, market leader Maruti Suzuki's sales rose 11
percent to 1.17 million vehicles.
(Additional reporting by Matthieu Protard in Paris; Editing by
Clara Ferreira Marques and Greg Mahlich)