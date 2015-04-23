(Adds company comment, details)

PARIS, April 23 Renault said first-quarter revenue rose 13.7 percent as Europe's auto-market upturn more than made up for collapsing Russian sales and a prolonged emerging-market slump elsewhere.

Sales increased to 9.39 billion euros ($10.14 billion) in January-March from 8.26 billion a year earlier, the French carmaker said in a statement on Thursday, raising its 2015 European market forecast.

Renault credited recent models including the Clio subcompact and Captur mini-SUV for a 9.9 percent gain in European registrations that outpaced the broader market.

Bolstered by the recovery, "the success of new models in Europe compensated for the downturns in the Russian and Brazilian markets", the company said, raising its 2015 regional market growth forecast to 5 percent from 2 percent.

The upturn gathered pace in March, with mid-market brands such as Renault posting strong gains while sales of "crisis cars" including its no-frills Dacia models slow.

Renault's global registrations rose a more modest 0.8 percent, restrained by downturns in South America and Russia, where registrations have plunged under the weight of international sanctions and a lower, volatile rouble.

The weaker euro accounted for 1.3 points of a 14.3 percent gain in automotive division sales, lifting the value of overseas revenues when converted back.

Sales to other carmakers -- including alliance partner Nissan and Germany's Daimler -- rose 6.7 percent.

