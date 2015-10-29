(Adds sales chief comments, details)
PARIS Oct 29 Renault's third-quarter
revenue rose 9.4 percent, the French carmaker said on Thursday,
lifted by growing business with partners Nissan and
Daimler, as well as sales of its own new models in a
rebounding European market.
But the company lost market share in its home region, where
its 6.5 percent registrations gain underperformed the overall
industry's 9.2 percent expansion, despite a host of recent
launches such as the Captur, Kadjar and Espace crossovers.
Revenue rose to 9.34 billion euros ($10.24 billion) in the
three months ended Sept. 30, Renault said in a statement, with
registrations up 1.2 percent globally.
Engines and vehicles manufactured for alliance partner
Nissan and Daimler accounted for more than half of the 10.2
percent revenue growth recorded at Renault's core manufacturing
division, underlining the French carmaker's growing dependence
on its 43.4 percent-owned Japanese affiliate.
Renault has recently added production of Smart subcompacts
in Slovenia for the Daimler-owned brand, as well as Nissan Rogue
sport utility vehicles in South Korea for the U.S. market.
The company missed some European sales because production
failed to keep pace with the faster-than-expected recovery,
leading to delivery backlogs, sales chief Jerome Stoll said.
"We've been a little bit late in the delivery of some cars,"
Stoll told reporters and analysts on a conference call, adding
that he was "very confident" Renault would take back lost market
share as it ramps up output in the fourth quarter.
The company, based in the western Paris suburb of
Boulogne-Billancourt, also confirmed its 2015 earnings guidance
as it raised its full-year European market forecasts.
European demand will expand 8 percent, Renault said, with
its home market growing 5 percent - both at the upper end of
previously forecast ranges.
