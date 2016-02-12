PARIS Feb 12 Renault said its
full-year profit increased by almost 50 percent last year on
strong sales of new models, but the French carmaker wrote down
its stake in Lada-maker AvtoVAZ amid a Russian car market slump.
Net income increased to 2.82 billion euros ($3.2 billion) in
2015 from 1.89 billion a year earlier on a 10.4 percent revenue
gain to 45.33 billion euros, the company said on Friday. Its
operating margin rose from 3.9 percent to 5.1 percent of sales,
beating Renault's 5 percent mid-term goal.
The results "mark a decisive step towards the achievement of
our plan", Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said in a statement.
But Renault took a 620 million euro hit from its 37 percent
indirect stake in AvtoVAZ and said the bill was likely
to rise as it injects more capital to shore up the carmaker in
the face of collapsing Russian demand. Discussions with other
shareholders are ongoing, Chief Financial Officer Dominique
Thormann said.
Besides writing down the value of its holding, Renault
booked 395 million euros of AvtoVAZ losses for the year. The
Russian market, which has approximately halved since 2012, is
expected to fall a further 12 percent this year, Renault said.
($1 = 0.8843 euros)
