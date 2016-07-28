* Renault cost savings slow to 6 mln euros
* Carmaker still hits record 6.1 pct margin
* Diesel fallout swells R&D spending
By Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume
PARIS, July 28 Renault made little
progress towards promised cost savings in the first half of the
year, the French carmaker said on Thursday, although a revamp of
its model range helped it achieve record profitability.
Renault's grip on costs weakened in the final straight of a
three-year productivity drive under Carlos Ghosn, who also heads
alliance partner Nissan, with improvements to Renault
diesel engines raising research and development (R&D) spending.
Productivity savings all but evaporated to just 6 million
euros in the first six months, even as net income rose 8.8
percent to 1.5 billion euros ($1.74 billion) on 25.19 billion in
revenue, which was up by 13.5 percent.
"This low level is mainly explained by R&D and some costs
related to our product cadence," finance chief Clotilde Delbos
told analysts following the results.
The costs setback overshadowed a strong sales performance,
sending Renault shares 2.3 percent lower at 0810 GMT. The
company is reaping the rewards of a product offensive that has
seen all major model lines updated, helping it outpace demand in
most global markets and overtake rival PSA Group as
Europe's second-biggest carmaker.
Renault's operating profit rose 41 percent to 1.54 billion
euros, lifting its operating margin from 4.9 percent to 6.1
percent, its highest under current accounting standards. Profit
at the core automotive division was up 65 percent, for a 4.7
percent margin.
Operating profit beat analysts' expectations of 1.39 billion
euros at group level and 958 million for the auto division,
based on the median of 10 estimates in a Reuters poll.
Renault shares fell, reflecting worries that it may struggle
to achieve 1.8 billion euros of savings pledged for 2014-16.
"The lack of cost savings is a big concern," said one
London-based analyst.
With 350 million euros in cuts still to be found by year
end, CFO Delbos acknowledged it would be close. "You should not
bet on a (productivity gain) that will be higher than 350 for
the full year," she said.
R&D costs also increased by 115 million euros partly as a
result of "diesel consequences", second-in-command Thierry
Bollore said. Rival automaker Volkswagen reported
on Thursday that profit at its VW brand had fallen by more than
a third following the German company's diesel emissions scandal.
Renault is struggling to meet tightening engine standards,
while scrambling to patch excess nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions
from some existing models.
On Wednesday, the Renault board cut CEO Ghosn's bonus by 20
percent this year after a shareholder vote against his pay
package.
Renault's product offensive has improved pricing, which
delivered an 800 million euro boost to first-half revenue, and
helped it weather brutal downturns in Russia and Latin America.
Renault said it still planned to inject more capital into
Russia's Avtovaz, the troubled maker of Lada cars controlled by
Renault-Nissan, and consolidate its accounts by year end.
