PARIS, April 27 Renault's revenue
surged by a quarter in the first three months of 2017, the
French carmaker said on Thursday, as new models boosted
deliveries and pricing, while production increased for
industrial partners including Nissan.
Quarterly revenue rose to 13.13 billion euros ($14.27
billion) from 10.49 billion a year earlier, also lifted by the
consolidation of Russian Lada sales. Excluding Lada parent
Avtovaz, group sales rose 19.7 percent to 12.56 billion euros.
Renault's revenue performance beat the 12.49 billion euros
expected by analysts, based on the median of 10 estimates in an
Inquiry Financial survey for Reuters.
A near-16 percent jump in vehicle deliveries was the biggest
contributor, boosting revenue by 9.2 percent, helped by the
renewal of the Megane family of compact cars in 2016.
Sales to partners - including Micras built in France for
alliance partner Nissan and semi-assembled vehicles for Iran -
lifted revenue by 3.5 percent. Favourable currency effects added
1.3 percent on a stronger Russian rouble and Brazilian real.
Renault increased its 2017 global auto-market growth
forecast to 1.5-2.5 percent from 1.5-2 percent and reiterated
its own full-year goals, including increased operating profit
and revenue at constant exchange rates.
($1 = 0.9200 euros)
