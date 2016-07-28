PARIS, July 28 Renault hit a record
level of profitability in the first half, the French carmaker
said on Thursday, thanks to a refreshed model lineup and a
rebounding European auto market.
Net income rose 8.8 percent to 1.5 billion euros ($1.74
billion), the company said in a statement, on a 13.5 percent
gain in revenue to 25.19 billion euros.
Reaping the rewards of a product offensive that has seen all
its major vehicles revamped, Renault's deliveries outpaced
demand in most global markets, overtaking domestic rival PSA
Group as Europe's second-biggest carmaker after
Volkswagen.
Renault's operating profit rose 41 percent to 1.54 billion
euros, lifting its operating margin from 4.9 percent to 6.1
percent, its highest under current accounting standards. Profit
at the core automotive division was up 65 percent, for a 4.7
percent margin.
The results "demonstrate the relevance of our strategy,"
Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said in a company statement, also
voicing "confidence in the outlook for the full year".
The carmaker reiterated 2016 goals including an increase in
revenue and operating margin and a positive automotive free cash
flow, which amounted to 381 million euros in the first half.
Analysts had expected net income of 1.6 billion euros and
operating income of 1.39 billion, based on the median of 10
estimates in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 0.9034 euros)
