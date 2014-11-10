(Adds 2019 timeline for the target, Algerian market potential,
updates shares)
By Gilles Guillaume
PARIS/ORAN, Algeria Nov 10 French carmaker
Renault opened its first plant in Algeria on Monday at
a cost of 50 million euros ($62 million) to boost its presence
in Africa's second-biggest auto market.
The group set an initial production target of 25,000
vehicles a year that could triple by 2019 for the factory in
Oued Tlelat, in the Oran region, which will produce the new
Renault Symbol model.
"A second phase with an increase to 75,000 vehicles per year
is under consideration and will include closer integration of
suppliers, as well as body and paint shops," Renault said in a
statement following the plant's inauguration.
Algeria is Renault's tenth-largest market, where it is the
biggest carmaker with a 25.5 percent share, according to the
group. Renault makes almost half of its sales outside Europe.
Some 425,000 vehicles were sold in the country in 2013,
making it the continent's second-largest automotive market
behind South Africa. The market has contracted in 2014 with just
over 265,000 vehicle sales through September, but its potential
remains high, Renault says, because the 3 million vehicles
currently on the country's roads are on average 16 years old.
"In the medium term, I think it's a market that can exceed
500,000 units a year," Guillaume Josselin, Renault's sales chief
in Algeria, said during a conference call.
Renault's low-cost cars and emerging market presence helped
it ride out a six-year European auto slump that ended last year.
But the company is now facing weakening currencies and demand in
many of the same overseas markets.
It sees further growth potential in Algeria, however, where
70 percent of the cars on the road are more than 10 years old
and the ownership rate is 100 vehicles per 1,000 inhabitants,
compared with 500 in western Europe.
Renault said it will hold 49 percent in the new factory, and
has hired close to 350 staff. Algeria's Societe Nationale des
Vehicules Industriels will own 34 percent and the Algerian
National Investment Fund 17 percent.
Shares in Renault closed up 1.6 percent at 59.93 euros.
(1 US dollar = 0.8012 euro)
(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume in Paris and Larbi Louafi in
Oran; Writing by James Regan and Natalie Huet; Editing by Brian
Love and Elaine Hardcastle)