By Gilles Guillaume

PARIS, Sept 9 Renault will build a small version of the electric vehicles that have become a common sight in Paris under the "Autolib" self-service hire brand, putting a big name behind the concept of purpose-built, rechargeable hire cars for the first time.

The French carmaker unveiled on Tuesday a joint venture with conglomerate Bollore, operator of the existing Paris Autolib fleet, to build three-seater versions of the cars at its Dieppe factory in northwest France.

Bollore, which operates similar electric car schemes in Lyon and Bordeaux and is rolling out projects in London and Indianapolis too, currently produces all its four-seaters - known outside of the Autolib scheme as the Bluecar - in Italy under a joint venture with the car's designer Pininfarina.

Production of the new Renault-badged version is due to start in the second half of 2015 at Renault's Dieppe factory in northwest France, a Renault spokesman said.

The joint venture will be held 70 percent by Bollore and 30 percent by Renault.

STEELY LOOK

Launched at the end of 2011, the drab-yet-distinctive Autolibs with their stainless steel-look finish now number more than 2,500 cars using 5,000 recharging points in the French capital.

Once a user has subscribed, Autolib cars can be booked on the Internet and hired directly by the part day or for longer periods from their roadside charging stations through use of a smart card and access code.

Bollore runs in total some 10,000 recharging points across France and hopes to have 4,000 of its Bluecars on French roads by the end of 2015.

Thanks in large part to the Bollore schemes, France has more electric vehicles on the road than any other European country and is third ranked in the world behind the United States and Japan.

With Indianapolis and London already on the way, the company also hopes to sign up Singapore.

"Every week the mayor of one of the world's big cities comes to gather information from us," Bollore Chief Executive Vincent Bollore told reporters at a news conference on Tuesday.

"This alliance with Renault gives us respectability and industrial muscle."

Renault Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn has said there are no taboos for the future, but for the time being, the partnership with Bollore excludes battery technology, since the two groups have chosen quite different routes in this domain.

Bollore will continued to use lithium-metal-polymer batteries while Renault has opted for lithium-ion batteries via partnerships with Nissan, NEC and LG. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Miral Fahmy and David Evans)