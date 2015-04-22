UPDATE 2-Russia blocks Chinese social media app WeChat
MOSCOW, May 6 Russia has blocked access to Chinese social media app WeChat, developed by Tencent Holdings , for failing to give its contact details to the Russian communications watchdog.
PARIS, April 22 Credit rating agency Standard and Poor's upgraded Renault on Wednesday to investment grade due to the French carmaker's improving financial health and profitability.
S&P said it had lifted its rating on the company to BBB-, the lowest level on its scale considered as investment grade, from BB+. It also said the outlook on the rating was stable.
"The upgrade reflects our view that Renault will maintain strong credit ratios in the next two years and gradually improve the profitability of its core automotive division," S&P said in a statement. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Polls predict Macron on course for comfortable win over Le Pen