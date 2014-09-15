NANTES, France, Sept 15 Renault plans
to build its Fluence electric car in China and is discussing the
proposal with Chinese authorities, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn
said on Monday.
With government approval, "Renault is ready to build the
Fluence in China" for an unspecified Chinese brand, Ghosn told
reporters at a test-drive event in Nantes, western France.
Renault and partner Dongfeng Motors won Chinese
approval in December to begin production in a $1.3 billion joint
venture under long-standing plans to introduce locally assembled
Renault models to the world's biggest auto market.
(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Geert De Clercq)