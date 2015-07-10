PARIS, July 10 Renault and Japanese
affiliate Nissan increased annual savings by almost
one-third to 3.8 billion euros ($4.2 billion) thanks to new
models based on a shared vehicle architecture, the carmaking
alliance said on Friday.
In 2014, their so-called synergies, which include savings,
additional revenues and costs avoided through cooperation, came
in 32 percent above the 2.87 billion achieved the previous year,
Renault-Nissan said in a statement.
Some 16 years after France's Renault took a controlling
stake in Nissan - since increased to 43.4 percent - the
carmakers are stepping up integration in areas ranging from
research and development to human resources and manufacturing.
Their first common vehicle architecture, CMF, "continues to
drive synergies in all major areas, from purchasing to vehicle
engineering and powertrains", said Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn,
who heads both automakers.
The CMF platform underpins new models including the latest
Qashqai compact SUV from Nissan and Renault's equivalent Kadjar,
as well as the updated Espace crossover.
In a further integration, Ghosn last year combined Renault
and Nissan's core engineering, manufacturing, purchasing and
human resources functions under four newly appointed alliance
vice presidents.
($1 = 0.8995 euros)
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Andrew Callus)