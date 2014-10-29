PARIS Oct 29 Renault said pricing gains helped lift revenue in the third quarter despite currency headwinds and flat global sales, as the French carmaker raised its European market forecast on Wednesday.

Revenue rose 6.7 percent to 8.53 billion euros (10.9 billion) in July-September even as deliveries declined slightly to 612,934 vehicles globally.

Price increases accounted for a 1.1 percent gain in revenue, Renault said, backed by recent model launches such as the Captur mini-sport utility vehicle (SUV).

The company increased its European auto market growth forecast to 5 percent for 2014 from the previous 3-4 percent estimate but warned that emerging markets would remain "adverse and volatile" for the rest of the year.

