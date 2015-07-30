PARIS, July 30 Renault said on Thursday its first-half profit rose sharply as a weaker euro enhanced the effects of a market recovery in its home region, overcoming pricing setbacks for the French carmaker's older models.

Net income jumped 86 percent to 1.4 billion euros ($1.53 billion) in January-June, Renault said, on a 12 percent gain in group revenue to 22.2 billion.

The results "put the group in a favourable position to reach its revenue growth and operating margin targets", Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said in a company statement.

Under Ghosn, Renault is stepping up productivity and technology sharing with 43.4 percent-owned partner Nissan , Daimler and other partners in pursuit of a 5 percent operating margin in 2017.

Renault said currency effects contributed 1.2 percentage points of the revenue gain, as overseas earnings were translated into a weaker euro. Sales in Europe were meanwhile lifted by a "stronger than forecast" recovery, Ghosn said.

Earnings at the core manufacturing division surged 89 percent to 656 million euros, lifting the operating margin to 3.1 percent from 1.9 percent.

The gain was helped by a 6 percent increase in so-called sales to partners - including Nissan Rogue SUVs and Daimler's Smart minis, both built at Renault sites.

Renault's profit rose in spite of a deterioration in pricing, the company said, weighed down by special offers needed to shift older models such as the Megane compact, Scenic minivan and even the three-year-old Clio mini. ($1 = 0.9115 euros) (Additional reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Andrew Callus)