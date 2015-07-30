* Renault shares plunge despite sharp profit rise
* Analysts cite concern on pricing, productivity drive
* France preparing 5 pct stake sale - minister
(Updates with French stake sale, further share decline)
By Laurence Frost
PARIS, July 30 French carmaker Renault
reported on Thursday that first-half profit surged on rebounding
European demand -- but not enough to meet soaring investor
expectations from the recovery, or concerns about weaker
pricing.
Despite hitting its highest operating margin in a decade, at
4.8 percent, Renault's shares fell more than 7 percent as
investors drew unfavourable comparisons with rival PSA Peugeot
Citroen's dramatic turnaround in the same period.
"Clearly Renault has not beaten as handsomely as Peugeot did
yesterday," Morgan Stanley analyst Harald Hendrikse said.
Renault "is not showing the same operational improvements",
Hendrikse said in a note, adding he saw "no evidence of any
price improvement in Europe".
Under Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn, the company has stepped
up productivity and technology sharing with 43.4 percent-owned
Nissan, Daimler and other partners in
pursuit of a 5 percent operating margin.
Renault has pushed the goal back by one year to 2017,
reflecting a slower-than-expected rollout of new models,
although Chief Financial Officer Dominique Thormann said on
Thursday the target would be met "probably sooner than planned".
But Peugeot CEO Carlos Tavares, Ghosn's former
second-in-command at Renault, on Wednesday surprised the market
with a 5 percent operating margin as the rival carmaker bounced
back from near-bankruptcy just a year ago.
Renault shares were already down about 7.6 percent on
Thursday when Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said France was
preparing the expected disposal of a quarter of its current 20
percent stake in the carmaker. At 1126 GMT, the stock was down
8.1 percent at 83.06 euros.
"Even strong beats have underwhelmed in autos this reporting
season," said a Paris-based trader, citing similarly sceptical
reactions to Ford, Faurecia and Daimler numbers.
DISCOUNTS & SPECIAL OFFERS
The Renault sell-off came despite a leap in operating
profit, up by almost a half at group level and 89 percent at the
core auto division. Bottom-line net income rose almost in step
to 1.4 billion euros.
Growing business with Renault's two main affiliates
accounted for about half of the 12 percent group revenue gain --
to 22.2 billion euros -- as the French carmaker began building
Rogue SUVs for Nissan and Smart minis for Daimler.
But behind the top-line growth, propelled by the market
recovery and overseas sales translated into a weaker euro, lower
pricing wiped 283 million euros off earnings.
Renault blamed the slide on discounts and special offers to
shift older models, such as the Megane compact, Scenic minivan
and even the three-year-old Clio mini -- as well as mounting
costs arising from tighter Euro 6 engine emissions standards.
"The run-out of some of their core products is well known,
but it's costing them more than expected," Exane BNP Paribas
analyst Dominic O'Brien told Reuters.
Despite its strong profits, Renault made no changes to
full-year goals consisting of unquantified "increases" to
registrations, revenue and margins.
Sales growth made a bigger first-half earnings contribution
than cost-cutting, it said, and the gap is likely to widen.
"Once you reach a level of cost-competitiveness, it's your
products and your sales that drive profitability," CFO Thormann
said -- in a message interpreted by some as a lowering of
productivity ambition.
Arndt Ellinghorst, a London-based analyst with Evercore ISI,
cited "somewhat lower-than-expected savings" as a source of
disappointment.
"Renault was nowhere near the beat and 5 percent margin PSA
impressed with yesterday", he said.
($1 = 0.9114 euros)
(Additional reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Alexandre
Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by Andrew Callus and Mark Potter)