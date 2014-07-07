By Laurence Frost
| PARIS, July 7
PARIS, July 7 Renault's first-half
vehicle sales rose 4.7 percent, as a European rebound offset
slumping demand from emerging markets, in a reversal of fortune
for the French carmaker.
Renault's global sales advanced to 1.37 million vehicles,
the company said on Monday, lifted by the success of its new
Captur small car and compact crossovers in its wider home region
even as France lags behind a broader market recovery.
Until last year, Renault had drawn on buoyant emerging
markets to resist the worst of a prolonged European slump in
which demand sank to a two-decade low.
But first-half sales advanced 18 percent in Europe and
dropped 9 percent in the rest of the world, Renault said, with
its no-frills Dacia range becoming Europe's top-selling brand.
"As a result, Renault is able to diminish the impact of the
decline in our main emerging markets," sales chief Jerome Stoll
said in a statement.
Renault said it saw French market growth falling further
behind in 2014, with the rest of Europe expanding 3-4 percent.
For its home country, Renault maintained the 1 percent growth
forecast it had made for the entire region in January.
The group expects to meet full-year objectives to increase
global vehicle sales and European market share, Stoll said.
Renault's Eurasia region, with Russia at its core, posted a
7 percent first-half sales decline, with Africa and
Mediterranean markets outside Europe falling 15 percent.
The French carmaker resisted the worst of a 9 percent market
contraction in Brazil and Argentina, with sales declining a
modest 2 percent.
Europe's gain was driven largely by demand for new models
such as the Renault Clio small car and Captur mini-crossover, as
well as Dacia's larger Duster offroader.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)