PARIS, July 7 Renault's first-half vehicle sales rose 4.7 percent, as a European rebound offset slumping demand from emerging markets, in a reversal of fortune for the French carmaker.

Renault's global sales advanced to 1.37 million vehicles, the company said on Monday, lifted by the success of its new Captur small car and compact crossovers in its wider home region even as France lags behind a broader market recovery.

Until last year, Renault had drawn on buoyant emerging markets to resist the worst of a prolonged European slump in which demand sank to a two-decade low.

But first-half sales advanced 18 percent in Europe and dropped 9 percent in the rest of the world, Renault said, with its no-frills Dacia range becoming Europe's top-selling brand.

"As a result, Renault is able to diminish the impact of the decline in our main emerging markets," sales chief Jerome Stoll said in a statement.

Renault said it saw French market growth falling further behind in 2014, with the rest of Europe expanding 3-4 percent. For its home country, Renault maintained the 1 percent growth forecast it had made for the entire region in January.

The group expects to meet full-year objectives to increase global vehicle sales and European market share, Stoll said.

Renault's Eurasia region, with Russia at its core, posted a 7 percent first-half sales decline, with Africa and Mediterranean markets outside Europe falling 15 percent.

The French carmaker resisted the worst of a 9 percent market contraction in Brazil and Argentina, with sales declining a modest 2 percent.

Europe's gain was driven largely by demand for new models such as the Renault Clio small car and Captur mini-crossover, as well as Dacia's larger Duster offroader.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)