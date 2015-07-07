PARIS, July 7 French carmaker Renault on Tuesday posted a 0.7 percent increase in first-half sales volumes, as a recovering European market helped offset slowing Chinese demand and a sales collapse in Russia and Latin America.

Renault's global registrations rose to 1.386 million light vehicles in the six months ended June 30 from 1.367 million a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

European sales rose 9.3 percent. But the maker of Clio subcompacts and no-frills Duster SUVs halved its full-year global market growth forecast to 1 percent after first-half sales outside its home region tumbled 10.6 percent.

The trimmed outlook reflects "the slowdown in the Chinese market and the crisis in Latin America and in Russia", Renault said. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)