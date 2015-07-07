(Adds details, background, comment from sales chief)
PARIS, July 7 French carmaker Renault
on Tuesday posted a 0.7 percent increase in first-half sales
volumes, as a recovering European market helped offset slowing
Chinese demand and a sales collapse in Russia and Latin America.
Renault's global registrations rose to 1.386 million light
vehicles in the six months ended June 30 from 1.367 million a
year earlier, the company said in a statement.
European sales rose 9.3 percent. But the maker of Clio
subcompacts and low-cost Duster sport utility vehicles halved
its full-year global market growth forecast to 1 percent after
first-half sales outside its home region tumbled 10.6 percent.
The trimmed outlook reflects "the slowdown in the Chinese
market and the crisis in Latin America and in Russia", Renault
said.
No-frills models such as the Duster and Sandero hatchback
suffered from the downturn in Brazil and Argentina, compounded
by the Russian market's 37 percent contraction under the weight
of international sanctions.
The so-called Entry line recorded a 5.4 percent sales
decline to 540,793 vehicles, shrinking to 39 percent of total
group sales from 42 percent a year earlier. Registrations of
Renault's mid-market vehicles rose 5.2 percent.
The sales shift back to mainstream models may continue,
thanks to a rash of recent launches including Renault's first
compact offroader and the Espace large crossover SUV - which
replaces the outmoded minivan of the same name.
Renault expects to achieve a further increase in its share
of the European market - itself seen growing 5 percent for the
full year - after outpacing the region's 8.3 percent sales
expansion in the first half.
The many new models in Renault's lineup "confirm our ability
to speed up growth in the second half of the year", sales chief
Jerome Stoll said in the company statement.
