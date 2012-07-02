GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks wary ahead of risk events this week, dollar struggles
* UK elections, Comey testimony, ECB meetings key risks this week
SEOUL, July 2 Renault Samsung Co Ltd' s sales during June (in vehicles): June 2012 June 2011 TOTAL SALES 12,512 24,212 OVERSEAS SALES 8,504 14,778 DOMESTIC SALES 4,008 9,434 Note: Unlisted Renault Samsung is the South Korean unit of French car maker Renault SA, which in 2000 took a majority stake in the former Samsung Group car making unit. (Reporting By Iktae Park)
TOKYO, June 7 Japan Display Inc is considering deeper restructuring than first planned and has asked a state-backed fund for help after losing business with Apple Inc due to its late entry into OLED technology, the Nikkei business daily reported.