SEOUL, May 2 Renault Samsung Co Ltd's sales during April (in vehicles): April 2014 April 2013 TOTAL SALES 12,542 10,871 OVERSEAS SALES 6,389 6,336 DOMESTIC SALES 6,153 4,535 * Note: Unlisted Renault Samsung is the South Korean unit of French car maker Renault SA, which in 2000 took a majority stake in the former Samsung Group car making unit. (Reporting By Kahyun Yang and Sohee Kim)