SEOUL, Dec 1 Renault Samsung Co Ltd sales during November (in vehicles): November 2011 November 2010 TOTAL SALES 17,268 24,501 OVERSEAS SALES 9,509 12,548 DOMESTIC SALES 7,759 11,953 Note: Unlisted Renault Samsung is the South Korean unit of French car maker Renault SA, which in 2000 took a majority stake in the former Samsung Group car making unit. (Reporting By Seongbin Kang and Eunjee Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)