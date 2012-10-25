* Quarterly sales fall 13 pct

PARIS Oct 25 Renault lowered its full-year deliveries target on Thursday after third-quarter sales fell 13 percent, weighed down by Europe's worsening market slump.

Sales fell to 8.45 billion euros ($10.95 billion) in the three months to Sept. 30, Renault said in a statement. Core auto division revenue tumbled 14 percent to 7.93 billion.

"Despite solid development outside Europe, the group's full-year volume (will) fall short of last year's level," the company said.

Renault had already warned in September that its goal of matching last year's 2.72 million deliveries was "under pressure".

European automakers are seeking to slash costs and close plants to rein in mounting losses from idling factories, with industry-wide sales near a 20-year low.

While Renault has said it does not plan any site closures, the company is seeking union concessions in talks on a new nationwide labour deal.

On Thursday, Renault also slashed its full-year European market forecast, predicting a decline of 8 percent "at best", compared with a previously expected 6-7 percent contraction.

The automaker reiterated its aim to achieve positive free cash flow for 2012, but Chief Financial Officer Dominique Thormann said its "safety margin" was narrower as Europe's market slump deepens.

Thormann also vowed to scrutinize planned French government aid for domestic rival PSA Peugeot Citroen.

Speaking after Peugeot won a 7 billion-euro government loan guarantee for its struggling car-loans division, the CFO said Renault would seek to ensure that the aid does not bring unfair advantages to its competitor.

"We will pay close attention to the form that it will take," Thormann told analysts and reporters.

"Once we understand the precise details of the scheme, our interest is (that) there would not be any distortion of competition."

The French government is Renault's biggest shareholder, with a 15 percent stake. ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)