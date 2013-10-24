* Q3 revenue 8 bln eur vs 8.26 bln yr-ago
* Group on track to meet 2013 objectives
(Adds company comment, details)
PARIS Oct 24 French carmaker Renault
said third-quarter revenue fell 3.2 percent as Iran sanctions
and weaker emerging market currencies more than offset gains in
pricing and sales volumes.
Revenue declined to 8 billion euros ($11.04 billion) in the
three months ended Sept. 30 from 8.26 billion a year earlier,
the company said in a statement on Thursday.
"The group remains on track to meet its objectives for
2013," Renault said, reiterating its pledge to deliver a global
sales increase backed by a positive auto division operating
margin and free cash flow.
A weakening of the Brazilian real, Argentinian peso, Indian
rupee and Russian rouble against the euro consumed about 440
million euros of automotive division revenue, which fell 3.2
percent, partially offset by higher pricing.
Renault has been narrowing the pricing gap with German
archrival Volkswagen as it rolls out new models such
as the Captur compact SUV and revamped Clio mini.
Global sales volumes rose 3.1 percent as strong demand in
Russia and Turkey helped make up for 23,000 lost vehicle sales
to Iran, halted by international sanctions.
The RCI Banque car loans arm contributed a 0.4 percent
increase in quarterly revenue to 515 million euros as the number
of new financing contracts rose by a quarter to 286,300 over the
three months.
($1 = 0.7245 euros)
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)