PARIS Jan 18 Renault said on Monday
its global sales rose 3.3 percent in 2015 as new models helped
the French carmaker grab a bigger share of rebounding European
demand and hold its own in troubled emerging markets.
Deliveries increased to 2.8 million cars and vans last year,
a new record for the group, at a rate that was more than double
the global auto market's 1.6 percent advance.
The group said it aimed to increase sales in all regions
this year as the global market expands a forecast 1-2 percent -
with European and French demand growth at the upper end of that
range.
"Our growth will accelerate in 2016 and we will improve our
positions in all our regions," sales chief Thierry Koskas said
in a statement.
Boosted by recent launches including the Kadjar and Captur
SUVs, Renault's European sales rose 10.2 percent in 2015,
outpacing the market's 9.4 percent expansion.
But deliveries dropped 14.8 percent in South America and 8.6
percent in Renault's Eurasia region - mainly Russia - broadly in
line with collapsing demand in those markets.
