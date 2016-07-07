PARIS, July 7 French carmaker Renault
said on Thursday its global sales rose 13.4 percent to a new
record of 1.57 million vehicles in the first half of the year,
as a product offensive helped it to outpace a recovering
European market.
The carmaker will be "watching the British market closely"
for signs of a slowdown following the country's referendum vote
to leave the EU, sales chief Thierry Koskas told a press
conference.
Renault kept its full-year market and sales outlook intact -
including a forecast that the European car market overall will
grow more than 5 percent. In January-June, the group's European
sales rose 14 percent in a market up 9.6 percent.
The company, based in the Paris suburb of
Boulogne-Billancourt, is riding a surge of recent launches
including the Megane hatchback, Kadjar SUV and its larger Espace
cousin.
First-half deliveries by its Renault and Dacia brands beat
the market in all major regions. Sales rose 16 percent in Europe
and 38 percent in the Africa, Middle East and India sales zone,
helped by the recently launched Kwid mini-SUV.
Koskas said Renault was unlikely to dampen its outlook in
response to Britain's referendum vote when it publishes
first-half earnings on July 28. But he added: "We'll have to
wait until September to measure the possible Brexit impact on
the market."
(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Laurence Frost; Editing by
Susan Fenton)