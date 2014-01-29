PARIS Jan 29 France's Renault expects stable or slightly stronger performance on the French car market in January, group sales director Bernard Cambier said on Wednesday.

"We are going to see a stable market in January or even a very slightly increase," Cambier told reporters.

Renault said earlier this month that its sales rose 3.1 percent in 2013 and pledged further growth this year after its low-cost cars helped the company defy a European slump and gain ground in Russia and emerging markets.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, writing by Maya Nikolaeva, editing by Brian Love)