PARIS Jan 18 Renault pledged a return to sales growth in 2013 after its vehicle deliveries fell 6.3 percent globally last year and almost three times as fast in Europe.

The French automaker, which this week announced plans to cut 7,500 domestic jobs over four years, said sales fell to 2.55 million vehicles last year, weighed down by an 18 percent plunge in Europe.

The company said it nonetheless aims to increase global sales volumes in 2013, as emerging-market growth continues to outpace demand in Europe.

The French carmaker said it sees a further 3 percent market contraction in its home region this year, compared with a 3 percent expansion globally. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume)