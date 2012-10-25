PARIS Oct 25 Renault said it had cut
its full-year delivery goal after third-quarter sales fell 13
percent, weighed down by Europe's worsening market slump.
Sales fell to 8.45 billion euros ($10.95 billion) in the
three months to Sept. 30 from 9.75 billion a year earlier,
Renault said.
Deliveries in 2012 will fall short of the 2.72 million
recorded last year, as Europe's automarket shrinks an estimated
8 percent "at best", Renault said. The company had previously
forecast a 6-7 percent market contraction.
($1 = 0.7716 euros)
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)